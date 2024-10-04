Odisha Leopard Estimation-2024 finds 696 big cats in state

Bhubaneswar: The All-Odisha Leopard Estimation-2024 has revealed that 696 leopards have been spotted in the forests across the state. This first ever leopard estimation released on Thursday was conducted by the Odisha Forest Department.

The estimation exercise spanned across 47 Forest Divisions of the state.

The state forest department sources claimed that the survey was aimed to ensure more intensive state level leopard monitoring.

“A statewide field survey was conducted to identify leopard presence through various signs, including pugmarks, scrapes, scats, rakes, urine spray, vocalisations, and livestock depredation. Sites with confirmed direct or indirect evidence of leopards were monitored using camera traps to estimate the minimum number of unique adult leopards based on their distinctive rosette patterns. Camera trap identification of leopard is a scientifically recognised method and is used in national level leopard population assessments,” the All-Odisha Leopard Estimation-2024 read.

During the survey, a maximum number of leopards have been spotted in the protected areas in the state including Similipal Tiger Reserve, Satkosia Tiger Reserve and Hirakud Wildlife Division etc.

“Similipal Tiger Reserve has the largest leopard population in Odisha. Due to its extensive size, Similipal landscape plays a crucial role as a source population for leopards in the surrounding region. It is connected to Hadagarh Wildlife Sanctuary and Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary, which is essential for leopards to disperse from Similipal to these other Protected Areas,” reads the report.

Speaking to media persons, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Susanta Nanda on Thursday said that as many as 200 leopards have been spotted in Similipal tiger reserve that also includes Karanjia and Keonjhar wildlife divisions. He also noted that around 160 leopards were found in the Satkosia tiger reserve and the forests of Boudh and Athamallik.

Meanwhile, more than 70 to 80 leopards were spotted in the Hirakud Wildlife Division and nearby forests in Rairakhol and Sambalpur. Around 40 leopards have been tracked in the forests of Khariar and Sunabeda areas of the state.

The All-Odisha Leopard Estimation-2024 also revealed that 45 per cent of the leopard population in Odisha is located outside the Protected Areas.

The forest department sources also claimed that this camera trap based state-wide Leopard estimation drive will be synchronised with the annual All Odisha Tiger Estimation exercise from next year.

Notably, as per the reports of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), as many as760 and 568 leopards have been tracked in the forests of Odisha in 2018 and in 2022 respectively.