Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver; Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem Sets New Olympic Record to Clinch Gold

In a thrilling Men’s Javelin Throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024, India’s Neeraj Chopra secured a silver medal with a season-best throw of 89.45 meters.

The event, held early Friday morning, saw Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem clinch the gold with a spectacular throw of 92.97 meters, setting a new Olympic record.

Nadeem’s historic achievement makes him the first individual Olympic gold medallist from Pakistan, surpassing the previous Olympic record of 90.57 meters set by Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters completed the podium, earning the bronze medal with a throw of 88.54 meters.

Neeraj Chopra, who captured gold at the Tokyo Summer Games in 2021, delivered another impressive performance earlier in the competition with a throw of 89.34 meters in Group B of the qualification round on Tuesday.

This final not only highlighted the intense rivalry between Chopra and Nadeem but also marked a significant moment in Olympic history for both India and Pakistan.