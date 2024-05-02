Asia

One killed, 20 injured in twin blasts in Pakistan

One person was killed, and 20 others were injured in twin blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Thursday, police said.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
One killed, 20 injured in twin blasts in Pakistan
One killed, 20 injured in twin blasts in Pakistan (File Photo)

Islamabad: One person was killed, and 20 others were injured in twin blasts in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Thursday, police said.

Related Stories
Injury blow for Pakistan as Khurram Shazad ruled out of Australia series
Founder of Lashkar-e-Jabbar, Dawood Malik, Assassinated in Pakistan by Unknown Assailants
US halted communications with Pakistan after Imran Khan’s cipher fiasco
Imran Khan’s close aide turns ‘approver’ in May 9 riots case
Nawaz Sharif books ticket for return to Pakistan on Oct 21

The first blast happened when a truck loaded with coal hit a land mine in Dukki district of the province, while the second blast triggered by a remote-controlled device occurred when people gathered at the spot, police sources from the province told Xinhua.

The police sources said that several officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police and mine workers were among the victims, adding that the CTD personnel rushed to the site to inspect the area after the first explosion, Xinhua news agency reported.

All the injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital, with several of them in critical condition.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and kicked off a search operation.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button