Onion Prices Surge Amid Heavy Rains, More Hikes Expected

Hyderabad: Onion prices have surged once again in Maharashtra due to recent heavy rains and flooding, which have significantly impacted production levels. In the past week alone, the price of onions has risen by ₹10 per kilogram. In wholesale markets, the price of onions has increased from ₹40 to ₹45 per kilogram, while in open markets, prices have reached up to ₹70 per kilogram.

Market sources attribute this price hike to severe rainfall and flooding in Maharashtra and neighboring states, which have led to a reduction in onion production. The ongoing adverse weather conditions have disrupted supply chains, contributing to the rising prices. Wholesalers anticipate that the price of onions may increase further in the coming days.

In response to the situation, the central government has initiated immediate measures to control onion prices, especially in light of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Various strategies are being developed to stabilize prices and prevent further hardships for consumers. The government aims to address the issue effectively to ensure that the public does not face additional difficulties due to the rising cost of essential commodities.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing situation and the government’s response to stabilize onion prices.