Only 43 Days Left for One Year of Revanth Reddy Government, Six Cabinet Berths Still Vacant

Hyderabad: Just 43 days are left for the Revanth Reddy government to complete a year in office. However, the Congress could not fill six empty cabinet berths although many hopefuls are waiting for a chance.

The party has been postponing cabinet expansion since the day Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and 11 Ministers took oath on December 7, 2023. After that, the party has been stating frequently that the cabinet would be expanded soon. Meanwhile, the government’s first birthday is nearing. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has visited Delhi over 20 times after taking over.

He is understood to have discussed cabinet expansion during some of his meetings with Congress brass. Minister hopefuls like Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, Balu Naik, K. Prem Sagar Rao, Vivek Venkata Swamy, Vakiti Srihari, P. Sudharshan Reddy, Malreddy Ranga Reddy, T. Rammohan Reddy, Madhan Mohan Rao, Amer Ali Khan and Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah are eagerly awaiting cabinet expansion as they expect a berth in the Revanth cabinet.

Gandhi Bhavan sources said the AICC has been postponing the exercise giving reasons like the elections in Haryana and J&K all these days. Now the Congress high command is saying that the cabinet would be expanded after the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Besides these elections, the Congress is also involved with the election of AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi who is contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. The high command has been citing these reasons for postponing the expansion of the Telangana Cabinet.

However, one of the hopefuls told ‘The Pioneer,’ “We too got elected as they got elected. We are not asking for anybody’s seat. We are asking for a slot in the vacant six posts. A valuable year is going to end soon.

We are in limbo thinking when the cabinet will be expanded and when we will be able to serve the people like the other ministers.” Rumours spread in Congress circles that Cabinet expansion may take place only in December as the results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections and by-polls will come on November 23.