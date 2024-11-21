Opposition Demands More Time for Waqf Amendment Report Review

New Delhi: Opposition members have called for an extension of the deadline for submitting the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Waqf Amendment Bill. They assert that more time is necessary for a comprehensive review and to propose meaningful amendments to the draft legislation.

The committee’s chairman, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, had earlier declared that Thursday’s meeting would be the final session and that the draft report would soon be circulated among members. This decision prompted protests from opposition leaders, who accused the JPC of rushing the process. In response, some opposition MPs contacted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to intervene and ensure due process is followed.

The Lok Sabha has directed the JPC to submit its report by the conclusion of the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament, which starts on Monday. Meanwhile, the government has already scheduled the Waqf Amendment Bill for introduction and passage in this session.

Opposition’s Concerns

Opposition leaders have argued that the timeline for finalizing the report is insufficient for thoroughly analyzing the proposed amendments. In prior instances, JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal has faced allegations of aligning too closely with the government, further fueling opposition protests.

The opposition has emphasized the sensitive nature of the Waqf Amendment Bill, which seeks to make significant changes to the management and governance of Waqf properties across India. Critics fear that the amendments could lead to greater government interference and reduce community autonomy over these properties.

Government’s Position

The ruling party maintains that the Waqf Amendment Bill is a long-overdue reform aimed at improving transparency, governance, and dispute resolution concerning Waqf properties. According to government officials, the legislation will bring accountability and enhance efficiency in managing these assets.

The government has assured that due consideration has been given to public feedback and expert opinions during the drafting process. However, opposition leaders argue that further deliberations are essential to address potential community concerns and avoid unintended consequences.

Public Feedback on the Waqf Amendment Bill

To incorporate diverse perspectives, the government had earlier invited public suggestions on the Waqf Amendment Bill. Below is a summary of the feedback received:

Category Percentage of Respondents Key Concerns Raised Religious Institutions 35% Potential for government overreach in Waqf property management Legal Experts 25% Lack of clarity in dispute resolution mechanisms Civil Society Organizations 20% Insufficient safeguards for minority autonomy General Public 15% Concerns about transparency in Waqf board functioning Others 5% Miscellaneous issues, including bureaucratic delays

Conclusion

As the winter session approaches, the Waqf Amendment Bill is likely to dominate parliamentary debates. The opposition’s demand for an extension highlights broader concerns about transparency and the need for consensus on sensitive legislative matters. The outcome of these discussions will significantly impact the management of Waqf properties and the government’s relationship with minority communities.