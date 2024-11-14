King Abdulaziz International Airport Hits Record-Breaking Passenger Count in a Single Day

Jeddah: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, one of the world’s busiest airports, has set a new record for passenger traffic. According to an international news agency, the airport handled over 161,000 passengers in a single day, marking a significant milestone.

In a single day, the airport managed more than 132,000 pieces of luggage from 817 flights. As a key gateway for pilgrims traveling to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, King Abdulaziz International Airport plays a vital role in accommodating large numbers of visitors, particularly during the Hajj and Umrah seasons.

Saudi Arabia’s Airports to Transition to Private Sector Management

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih, announced that four Saudi airports will be operated under private-sector management beginning next year. Speaking at the Global Logistics Forum in Riyadh, Al-Falih stated that these airports would soon be available for private investment as part of Saudi Arabia’s strategy to become a leading hub for regional supply chains and green energy production.

Saudi Arabia’s Growing Role in Logistics

Al-Falih highlighted Saudi Arabia’s strategic location at the crossroads of East and West, North and South, making it an ideal center for logistics and supply chain hubs. He also noted the growth in maritime connections with Egypt, as well as partnerships with the UAE and Oman, emphasizing the need for a Gulf railway network to enhance regional transport infrastructure.

He further mentioned that the Gulf railway network would complement the existing 30 ports in the region, which currently handle 80% of transportation needs.

Global Logistics Forum 2024 in Riyadh

The Global Logistics Forum, which began yesterday in Riyadh, provides a platform for industry leaders to discuss advancements and collaboration in the logistics sector. Forum participants have the opportunity to engage with decision-makers on strategies to enhance and sustain growth within this crucial industry.

The forum aims to reshape the future of global logistics, fostering cooperation and innovation across sectors as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia positions itself as a central player in international logistics.