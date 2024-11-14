Islam Projected to Become the World’s Largest Religion by 2050: Research Report

Washington: According to a new research report by the prominent Pew Research Center, Islam is projected to become the world’s largest religion by 2050, surpassing other religions in terms of followers. This study, titled “The Future of World Religions,” provides a detailed projection of religious demographics for the coming decades.

Key Findings from Pew Research Center’s Study

The report, based on Pew’s extensive demographic analysis, suggests that the world will witness a substantial increase in the number of Muslims over the next 25 years. By mid-century, Islam is expected to be the most widely practiced religion globally, as a result of higher birth rates and youthful demographics among Muslim communities worldwide.

India to Become the Largest Muslim-Populated Country

The report also highlights that by 2050, India will have the largest Muslim population, estimated to exceed 310 million. Despite this increase, Hinduism will remain the largest religion in India, with approximately 77% of the population identifying as Hindu, while Muslims will make up about 18%, forming the second-largest religious group in the country.

Islam’s Growth in Europe and Other Regions

In Europe, the Muslim population is expected to remain stable at around 2.7% of the total population by 2050, a figure similar to that of 2010. This stability contrasts with the significant growth in regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa and parts of Asia, where higher fertility rates among Muslim populations contribute to Islam’s rise.

Global Shifts in Religious Demographics by 2050

The Pew Research Center’s report indicates that Islam and Christianity will collectively account for nearly two-thirds of the global population by 2050. With increasing globalization and migration trends, the religious landscape in various countries is expected to shift, leading to more religious diversity.