Pilgrims Alert: Restricted Timings Announced for Offering Prayers in Kaaba’s Hateem Area

The administration clarified that entry to Hateem will be through the western gate, with each pilgrim allotted 10 minutes. This measure aims to control crowding and enhance convenience for pilgrims.

Syed Mubashir12 November 2024 - 11:43
Jeddah: Saudi Arabia has set specific timings for offering voluntary prayers in the Hateem area within the Kaaba in Makkah. According to the Saudi news agency, women will be allowed to pray in Hateem from 8 PM to 2 AM, while men can offer prayers from 8 AM to 11 AM.

Also Read: Historic Snowfall in Saudi Arabia Brings Stunning Views and Social Media Frenzy

CategoryPrayer TimingsEntry PointAllowed Duration
Women8 PM to 2 AMWestern Gate10 minutes
Men8 AM to 11 AMWestern Gate10 minutes

Additionally, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has introduced a new “lockers” program to safeguard pilgrims’ belongings. This initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives to offer top-notch services to pilgrims.

Through the lockers program, visitors can securely store their belongings and peacefully proceed to perform their rituals in the Masjid al-Haram or Masjid al-Nabawi.

Syed Mubashir12 November 2024 - 11:43

