Pilgrims Alert: Restricted Timings Announced for Offering Prayers in Kaaba’s Hateem Area

Jeddah: Saudi Arabia has set specific timings for offering voluntary prayers in the Hateem area within the Kaaba in Makkah. According to the Saudi news agency, women will be allowed to pray in Hateem from 8 PM to 2 AM, while men can offer prayers from 8 AM to 11 AM.

The administration clarified that entry to Hateem will be through the western gate, with each pilgrim allotted 10 minutes. This measure aims to control crowding and enhance convenience for pilgrims.

Category Prayer Timings Entry Point Allowed Duration Women 8 PM to 2 AM Western Gate 10 minutes Men 8 AM to 11 AM Western Gate 10 minutes

Additionally, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has introduced a new “lockers” program to safeguard pilgrims’ belongings. This initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives to offer top-notch services to pilgrims.

Through the lockers program, visitors can securely store their belongings and peacefully proceed to perform their rituals in the Masjid al-Haram or Masjid al-Nabawi.