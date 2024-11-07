Historic Snowfall in Saudi Arabia Brings Stunning Views and Social Media Frenzy

Riyadh: When we think of Saudi Arabia, images of vast deserts and scorching heat come to mind. However, in recent days, there have been remarkable changes in weather patterns. For the first time in history, some regions of Saudi Arabia have experienced snowfall.

In the province of Al-Jawf, a white blanket of snow can be seen covering the landscape, astonishing residents. This area is typically known for its dry climate throughout the year, and the idea of rain or snowfall was once unimaginable. Yet, due to unusual weather conditions this year, snowfall has occurred, and locals are enjoying walking on roads covered with snow. They have shared photos and videos of the rare event on social media, which have quickly gone viral.

The National Center of Meteorology in the United Arab Emirates also responded to this significant change in weather, noting that heavy rains and hailstorms are expected across Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the coming days.

Also this snow, these pictures and clips were taken in the Al-Jawf area, specifically Dumat Al-Jandal North of the Arab Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2024.❄️ pic.twitter.com/zIhcS6vJaq — دوشا الشمري 🇸🇦 (@id7is) November 3, 2024

Saudi Arabia’s meteorological department has issued severe weather warnings, advising people to prepare for prolonged harsh weather conditions. They have warned that various areas in Saudi Arabia could experience heavy rains, strong winds, and thunderstorms. Due to these unusual weather conditions, people have been advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions.