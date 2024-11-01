Citizenship Crackdown: Kuwait Set to Cancel Nationality for Hundreds Over Alleged Fraud

Jeddah: The Supreme Committee for Nationality Investigations in Kuwait has decided to revoke the citizenship of 489 individuals. This decision is now set to be presented to the Council of Ministers for approval. According to international media reports, this decision was reached in a meeting chaired yesterday by Sheikh Fahd Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior.

Reports indicate that Kuwaiti authorities have, over the past few months, withdrawn citizenship from numerous individuals, citing fraud and deception in their applications. Officials stated that these actions are part of an ongoing effort to expose and address cases of forged or falsified claims for Kuwaiti nationality. This is the largest instance of citizenship revocation since September 20 last year, when 112 individuals had their nationality annulled.

In addition, Kuwaiti authorities have announced new traffic regulations that will restrict expatriates to owning only one vehicle. According to Kuwaiti media, the new regulations will also impose significant fines for various traffic violations.

Senior Ministry of Interior official Major General Yousef Al-Khaddah stated in an interview that the purpose of these new rules is to curb the rising number of traffic accidents in the country. He noted that there are currently 2.5 million registered vehicles in Kuwait, and the limit on multiple vehicles per expatriate aims to reduce congestion on the roads and prevent accidents.