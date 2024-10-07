Osmania University Inter College Fencing Championship 2024: Winners Announced

Hyderabad – The Osmania University Inter College Fencing Championship for 2024 concluded successfully at the Hindi Mahavidyalaya College in Vidyanagar, Hyderabad. The championship featured intense competitions across various categories, showcasing the talent and skill of fencers from multiple colleges.

University Selection Trials for Men:

Epee Men’s Event:

1st Place: P Vamahi (Methodist College) 2nd Place: Vicky Magar (Hindi Mahavidyalaya) 3rd Place: Y Murali (City College) 4th Place: V. Lokesh (Hindi Mahavidyalaya)

Foil Men’s Event:

1st Place: Shaik Eliyasduin (City College) 2nd Place: Ch Manikanta (BJR) 3rd Place: Sheetal Singh (Keshav) 4th Place: Vikas (Hindi Mahavidyalaya)

Sabre Men’s Event:

1st Place: Hari Eshan Reddy (Vasavi) 2nd Place: Ganga Nayak (Hgpm College of Physical Education, Shameerpet) 3rd Place: Ch Shiva (GDC Sithafalamadi) 4th Place: Zaki (Hindi Mahavidyalaya)

Overall Championship Winners:

1st Place: Hindi Mahavidyalaya College, Vidyanagar, Hyderabad 2nd Place: Govt. City College 3rd Place: Methodist Engineering & Technology

In a ceremony held at the conclusion of the event, Prof. L.B. Laxmikanth Rathod, former Vice Chancellor of Palamuru University, presented the Overall Championship Trophy to the winning team from Hindi Mahavidyalaya College. Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Secretary of ICT Osmania University, Prof. K. Deepla, Secretary of ICT Women Osmania University, and other dignitaries were also present to witness the event.

The championship not only highlighted the competitive spirit of the participants but also emphasized the importance of fencing as a sport within the educational institutions of Osmania University.