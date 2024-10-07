Hyderabad

Osmania University Inter College Fencing Championship 2024: Winners Announced

The Osmania University Inter College Fencing Championship for 2024 concluded successfully at the Hindi Mahavidyalaya College in Vidyanagar, Hyderabad.

Fouzia Farhana7 October 2024 - 18:45
174 2 minutes read
Osmania University Inter College Fencing Championship 2024: Winners Announced
Osmania University Inter College Fencing Championship 2024: Winners Announced

Hyderabad – The Osmania University Inter College Fencing Championship for 2024 concluded successfully at the Hindi Mahavidyalaya College in Vidyanagar, Hyderabad. The championship featured intense competitions across various categories, showcasing the talent and skill of fencers from multiple colleges.

University Selection Trials for Men:

Epee Men’s Event:

  1. 1st Place: P Vamahi (Methodist College)
  2. 2nd Place: Vicky Magar (Hindi Mahavidyalaya)
  3. 3rd Place: Y Murali (City College)
  4. 4th Place: V. Lokesh (Hindi Mahavidyalaya)

Foil Men’s Event:

  1. 1st Place: Shaik Eliyasduin (City College)
  2. 2nd Place: Ch Manikanta (BJR)
  3. 3rd Place: Sheetal Singh (Keshav)
  4. 4th Place: Vikas (Hindi Mahavidyalaya)

Sabre Men’s Event:

  1. 1st Place: Hari Eshan Reddy (Vasavi)
  2. 2nd Place: Ganga Nayak (Hgpm College of Physical Education, Shameerpet)
  3. 3rd Place: Ch Shiva (GDC Sithafalamadi)
  4. 4th Place: Zaki (Hindi Mahavidyalaya)

Overall Championship Winners:

  1. 1st Place: Hindi Mahavidyalaya College, Vidyanagar, Hyderabad
  2. 2nd Place: Govt. City College
  3. 3rd Place: Methodist Engineering & Technology

In a ceremony held at the conclusion of the event, Prof. L.B. Laxmikanth Rathod, former Vice Chancellor of Palamuru University, presented the Overall Championship Trophy to the winning team from Hindi Mahavidyalaya College. Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Secretary of ICT Osmania University, Prof. K. Deepla, Secretary of ICT Women Osmania University, and other dignitaries were also present to witness the event.

The championship not only highlighted the competitive spirit of the participants but also emphasized the importance of fencing as a sport within the educational institutions of Osmania University.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana7 October 2024 - 18:45
174 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Hyderabad CSMP to Be Included in AMRUT 2.0 - CM Revanth Reddy Appeals to Union Minister Khattar for Metro Rail Phase 2 Support

Hyderabad CSMP to Be Included in AMRUT 2.0 – CM Revanth Reddy Appeals to Union Minister Khattar for Metro Rail Phase 2 Support

7 October 2024 - 19:49
Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Highlights Importance of HYDRAA and Musi Projects, Raises Concerns Over Lake Encroachments

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Highlights Importance of HYDRAA and Musi Projects, Raises Concerns Over Lake Encroachments

7 October 2024 - 18:57
Hyderabad: Clash Erupts Between AIMIM’s Majid Hussain and Congress’ Feroz Khan in Nampally

Hyderabad: Clash Erupts Between AIMIM’s Majid Hussain and Congress’ Feroz Khan in Nampally

7 October 2024 - 18:47
Granddaughter of VII Nizam Files Criminal Case Over Fraudulent GPA in Succession Dispute

Granddaughter of VII Nizam Files Criminal Case Over Fraudulent GPA in Succession Dispute

7 October 2024 - 18:25
Back to top button