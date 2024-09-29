Our Quest for ‘Viksit Bharat’ Will Understandably Be Followed Closely: Jaishankar at UNGA

In a world grappling with numerous challenges, India stands at the forefront of transformation and development. On September 28, 2024, during his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar articulated India’s commitment to achieving a ‘Viksit Bharat’—a developed India. He underscored how India’s recent milestones, including its successful lunar mission and vaccine distribution, exemplify the nation’s potential and progress.

The Vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’

A New Era of Development

S. Jaishankar emphasized that India’s quest for ‘Viksit Bharat’ is not merely an aspiration but a commitment backed by tangible achievements. The Minister stated:

“When India lands on the moon, rolls out its own 5G stack, dispatches vaccines worldwide, embraces fintech or houses so many Global Capability Centres, there is a message here.”

This message resonates with optimism and hope, suggesting that significant progress is possible even amidst global uncertainties.

Key Focus Areas

Jaishankar identified several critical areas of focus for India’s development:

Empowerment of the Vulnerable: Addressing the needs of women, farmers, and youth to foster inclusive growth.

Job Creation and Entrepreneurship: Expanding opportunities to empower citizens economically.

Global Collaboration: Encouraging the Global South to articulate their concerns and work collaboratively.

India’s Technological Advancements

Harnessing Digital Transformation

A significant aspect of India’s development journey is its digital transformation. Jaishankar highlighted:

“Nothing is more powerful in this regard than the transformative potential of the digital.”

Over the last decade, India has witnessed profound changes facilitated by technology, which has redefined the way public services are delivered.

Efficient Public Benefit Delivery

Key advancements include:

Nutritional Support and Housing: Programs aimed at delivering essential services to citizens efficiently.

Programs aimed at delivering essential services to citizens efficiently. Fintech Solutions for Small Businesses: Leveraging technology to provide loans and support to farmers without intermediaries.

Jaishankar emphasized that when services are delivered seamlessly and transparently, fewer individuals will be left behind, showcasing “India’s experience and India’s relevance.”

Building a Sustainable Future

Collective Action for Global Issues

In his address, Jaishankar highlighted the importance of collective action in addressing global challenges. He stated:

“Given the scale of transformation underway in India, each of these dimensions underline that the world’s problems can indeed be tackled.”

By presenting India as a leader in global cooperation, he called for unity in the Global South to address shared concerns effectively.

Visionary Leadership

Jaishankar pointed out that visionary leadership is crucial for facilitating transformation. He remarked:

“Such leapfrogging possibilities, coupled with people-centric policies and visionary leadership, can be real game changers.”

This statement reinforces the idea that a strategic approach to governance and development can drive significant change.

The Role of the Global South

A Call for Unity

As part of his address, Jaishankar made a compelling case for the Global South to unite. He stated that by collaborating, nations can create a “larger lifting tide,” signifying that collective efforts can lead to shared prosperity and development.

Encouraging Shared Concerns

Jaishankar urged nations to voice their shared concerns, promoting a sense of community and collective responsibility. By working together, the Global South can address common challenges effectively, thus paving the way for a prosperous future.

Challenges and Opportunities

Navigating Troubled Times

In these uncertain times, Jaishankar acknowledged that it is essential to provide hope and rekindle optimism. His words resonated with the need for nations to demonstrate that “big changes are possible, and not over a long period.”

The Power of Technology

Jaishankar’s address highlighted the potential of technology to transform lives. As India continues to innovate, the focus remains on leveraging digital solutions to enhance the quality of life for all citizens.

S. Jaishankar’s address at the UNGA serves as a testament to India’s commitment to achieving ‘Viksit Bharat.’ By focusing on technological advancements, social initiatives, and fostering global cooperation, India aims to carve a path toward a prosperous and developed nation. The journey may be fraught with challenges, but with optimism, collaboration, and visionary leadership, India is poised to overcome obstacles and emerge as a beacon of hope for the world.

As India continues its quest for ‘Viksit Bharat,’ the world watches closely, eager to witness the unfolding narrative of transformation and development. Through its initiatives, India not only aims to uplift its citizens but also to inspire a global movement toward sustainable development and collective progress.