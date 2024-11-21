Over 10,000 kg of Silver Seized in Maharashtra During Assembly Polling

Mumbai: In a significant operation coinciding with the Maharashtra Assembly elections, authorities seized an astonishing 10,080 kilograms of silver from a truck in the Dhule district. The truck, which was reportedly a route to Nagpur, was intercepted early Wednesday morning during a routine police check.

Silver Seized Amid Maharashtra Polling

Polling for Maharashtra’s 288 assembly constituencies took place on Wednesday, November 21, between 7 AM and 6 PM. The seizure occurred around 6 AM under the jurisdiction of the Thalner police station, raising questions about its timing and purpose.

According to Special Inspector General of Police (Nashik Range), Dattatray Karale, the discovery was made during standard checks. Authorities were quick to notify poll expenditure observers and the Income Tax Department for further scrutiny.

Ownership Under Investigation

Preliminary investigations suggest that the silver may belong to a bank, although this claim is yet to be verified. The police are coordinating with concerned authorities to confirm the details and take necessary actions based on their findings.

Maharashtra’s Crackdown on Illicit Assets

This seizure is part of an extensive drive by state and central agencies to curb illegal activities during the election season. Since October 15, various enforcement operations have resulted in the seizure of assets worth ₹706.98 crore, including:

Illegal cash

Liquor

Narcotics

Precious metals like gold and silver

Election authorities have emphasized the importance of these efforts in maintaining transparency and curbing the influence of unaccounted wealth on the democratic process.

The Role of Enforcement Agencies During Elections

Enforcement activities intensify during elections to prevent violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and ensure fair polling. Agencies collaborate to monitor suspicious activities, especially the transportation of cash, valuable metals, and prohibited substances.



What Happens Next?

With the silver seizure now under investigation, the focus remains on verifying the ownership and purpose of the cargo. If found to be unauthorized, legal action will follow under applicable laws.

This incident highlights the vigilance of law enforcement during critical events like elections, ensuring that the process remains free from undue influence.

