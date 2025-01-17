Over 40 Pakistanis Feared Dead as Migrant Boat Capsizes Off African Coast

More than 40 Pakistani migrants are feared to have drowned after a boat capsized off the West African Atlantic coast, a key departure point for migrants attempting to reach Europe.

Pakistan Mourns Loss, Calls for Stricter Human Trafficking Measures

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and stressed the urgent need for stricter measures to combat human trafficking. His statement, issued late Thursday, followed a report by the Spain-based migrant rights group Walking Borders, which claimed that 50 people had died en route to the Canary Islands, including 44 Pakistanis.

Pakistan Confirms Capsizing Near Morocco’s Western Sahara Coast

According to Pakistan’s embassy in Morocco, the ill-fated boat was carrying 80 passengers, including several Pakistanis. It had set sail from Mauritania before capsizing near Dakhla, a Moroccan-controlled port city in Western Sahara.

Migration Crisis: A Growing Global Concern

Every year, millions of people migrate to Europe, with most using legal channels. However, irregular migration remains a serious issue. According to Frontex, the European Union’s border agency, fewer than 240,000 individuals crossed into Europe without proper documentation in 2023.

Urgent Need for Safer Migration Policies

As authorities investigate the tragic shipwreck, international organizations and governments are renewing calls for safer migration routes and stronger policies against human trafficking to prevent future tragedies.

