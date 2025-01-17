Los Angeles Wildfires: Major Progress Made, But the Threat Isn’t Over—What’s Next for the City?

The devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area of Southern California have resulted in at least 27 deaths and the destruction of over 12,300 structures in the past week. Despite the overwhelming damage, firefighters have made notable progress in containing the fires.

Progress on the Palisades and Eaton Fires

Firefighters reported significant progress on Thursday as they continued battling two major wildfires in the region. With the winds dying down, containment efforts have been aided. The Palisades Fire, one of the largest active fires in Los Angeles, has scorched 23,713 acres (95.96 square kilometers) since it began on January 7. Currently, it is 22% contained, up from 17% the previous day.

Cal Fire (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection) reported that weather conditions have returned to seasonally normal, and no additional growth of the fire is anticipated. Crews continue to strengthen fire lines, extinguish hotspots, and build containment lines to minimize further structural damage.

The Eaton Fire, which has burned 14,117 acres (57.1 square kilometers) near Altadena and Pasadena, is 55% contained as of Thursday, showing significant improvement from the previous day’s 45% containment.

Concerns About Future Fire Weather in Southern California

While the calming winds overnight allowed for progress in containment, experts caution that the return of the Santa Ana winds next week could bring critical fire weather conditions back to parts of Southern California. This could pose new challenges for firefighters working to secure containment lines.

The National Weather Service issued a rare “particularly dangerous situation” warning earlier this week. While a break from severe fire weather is expected later this week, the agency warned that next week could see the return of dangerous conditions.

Officials are urging continued vigilance as the situation remains fluid, with dangerous fire weather still a concern in the coming days.