Owaisi Questions Government on Demolitions: “If Secretariat is Safe, Why Target Poor Homes?”

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of AIMIM, has once again directed his criticism at the government regarding demolitions in Hyderabad, particularly concerning the Full Tank Level (FTL) zone. He questioned why government buildings located in FTL, such as the Secretariat and the GHMC office, are not being demolished while the homes of the poor are targeted. His comments came during a rally in Nizamabad, where he stressed the importance of ensuring that poor communities do not suffer from eviction.

Owaisi noted that several significant structures, including prominent ghats, fall within the FTL and questioned the inconsistency in how demolitions are applied. He called for development that does not harm the poor and reminded the audience not to forget the Congress party’s promises related to their welfare.

He also raised concerns about the treatment of Muslim minorities under Prime Minister Modi’s administration, pointing out the lack of Muslim representation in several states. Owaisi accused the BJP of promoting laws that are detrimental to Muslims, such as the Triple Talaq and the Citizenship Amendment Act, and stated that the BJP is spreading false propaganda regarding the Waqf Board. He predicted defeats for the BJP in states like Maharashtra, Kashmir, and Haryana, emphasizing the ongoing challenges faced by Muslim communities.