Pak: Ex-PM Imran Khan sent on judicial remand in connection with 7 new cases

Islamabad: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been placed on a 14-day judicial remand by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in connection with seven new cases on Monday, media reports said.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over a hearing where the court approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s remand in the New Town police station case and six other cases, the Express Tribune reported on Monday.

According to media reports, Imran Khan, who is currently in Adiala Jail and was arrested by police after being granted bail in the Toshakhana 2.0 case.

There are seven cases registered against Imran Khan for the protests on September 28, October 4, and October 5.

Also Read: Ceasefire reached in Pakistan’s Kurram after days of clashes

The court dismissed six other cases requesting physical remand from September 28 to October 5 and ordered Imran Khan to be sent to jail on judicial remand. Once the judicial remand was approved, Imran Khan was taken into the custody of jail police.

Earlier, Imran Khan was arrested in six cases related to the protests on September 28, October 4, and October 5. However, no arrests have been made in the 28 cases related to the November 24 protest, the report said.

ATC will hear 13 cases lodged over the May 9, 2023, violence on Monday (December 2), along with the remand hearing of 1,494 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers arrested in the November 24 protest march in Islamabad.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah will conduct the hearing of the May 9 case at the Katchehri courts from 9 am to 11 am, the report said.

Later he was expected to visit the Adiala Jail for the hearing of the case against PTI founder Imran Khan at the end of his seven-day remand.

According to media sources, PTI lawyers have submitted applications to the court for appearing in the Adiala Jail. Police and investigation teams plan to request a seven-day physical remand for the founding chairman of PTI without presenting him to the court inside jail.

PTI lawyers Faisal Chaudhry, Salman Safdar, Faisal Malik, and Barrister Gohar will appear in the Adiala Jail Court. Imran’s sister Aleema Khan may also come to the jail, as Imran has not met his lawyers and the family for the last 10 days, the report said.

The judge will hear the 13 cases related to the May 9 tragedy in the court premises at 9 am. Around 440 accused, including Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Shireen Mazari, and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, have been summoned.

The 1,494 PTI workers arrested in the November 24 protest march could also be presented in the special Anti-Terrorism Court by the police stations concerned at the end of their four-day physical remand, it added.