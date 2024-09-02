Pak vs Ban | Pakistan Prays for Rain to Avoid Historic Whitewash in 2nd Test: Rawalpindi Weather Forecast

Rawalpindi: Pakistan is on the brink of a historic defeat in the second Test against Bangladesh, but rain might just save them from a whitewash.

As the match heads into its fifth day on September 3, Rawalpindi is forecasted to experience heavy rain, with a 100% chance of precipitation according to weather.com.

On Day 4, Pakistan’s batting woes continued as they were bowled out for just 172, setting Bangladesh a target of 185 runs. With Bangladesh having already scored 42 runs in just seven overs, the hosts seemed to be heading towards another humiliating loss. However, bad light and rain halted play, pushing the match into the final day.

The weather forecast shows a grim start to Day 5, with an 83% chance of rain at 10:00 AM local time. While rain is expected to lessen as the day progresses, with less than a 10% chance from 3:00 PM local time, Bangladesh will be hoping for enough play to chase down the remaining 143 runs.

A win for Bangladesh would mark their first-ever Test series victory over Pakistan, following their historic win in the series opener.