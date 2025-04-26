Pakistan Bows Under Pressure, Offers to Join Probe into Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent decisions made by India, Pakistan appears to be under significant diplomatic pressure. In a surprising move, Pakistan has offered to participate in a “neutral and transparent” investigation into the incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Statement

Addressing the passing out parade of army cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commented on the situation. He stated:

“The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of the ongoing blame game, which must be completely eliminated.”

Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s willingness to act as a responsible nation and its readiness to be part of any neutral, transparent, and credible probe into the terror attack.

A Shift in Pakistan’s Stance

This marks a notable shift in Pakistan’s typical approach, as historically, the country has been defensive in the face of terror-related accusations. However, mounting international and regional pressure may have pushed Islamabad to take a more cooperative stance.

This story is developing, and more updates will be provided as new information becomes available. Stay tuned for the latest developments regarding the Pahalgam terror attack and the evolving diplomatic dynamics between India and Pakistan.