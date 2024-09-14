Pakistan man awarded death sentence for insulting Prophet Muhammad on social media

Lahore: A Pakistan court awarded a death sentence to a man from the Punjab province for insulting the Prophet Muhammad on social media, a court official said on Saturday.

Blasphemy, especially insult to the Prophet, is an offense punishable by death in Pakistan.

“Additional Sessions Court Judge Shahbaz Iqbal Tarar of Sarai Alamgir on Friday handed down the death sentence to Irfan (who goes by a single name) on the charges of insulting the Prophet,” the court official told PTI.

He said the court convicted the suspect and also imposed a fine of PKR 1,00,000 on him.

Irfan, a resident of Sarai Alamgir, some 200 km from Lahore, was arrested this year for allegedly committing blasphemy by making insulting remarks against the Prophet.