Pakistani Taliban Releases Video Claiming to Capture Pakistani Check Post Near Afghanistan Border
Peshawar: The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan has published a purported video of capturing a Pakistani check post near the Afghanistan border.
The TTP sources claimed to have captured the check post in the tribal district of Bajaur in northwest Pakistan on Monday.
A senior Pakistan security official explained that the post had been vacated as part of a “thinning” process and was abandoned some time back, where the troops were shifted to a newer fortified structure.
The process was not just limited to Bajaur but also to the North and South Waziristan districts.