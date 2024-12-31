Pakistani Taliban Releases Video Claiming to Capture Pakistani Check Post Near Afghanistan Border

TTP claims capture of a Pakistani check post near the Afghanistan border in a newly released video. Authorities have yet to confirm the incident.

Peshawar: The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan has published a purported video of capturing a Pakistani check post near the Afghanistan border.

The TTP sources claimed to have captured the check post in the tribal district of Bajaur in northwest Pakistan on Monday.

A senior Pakistan security official explained that the post had been vacated as part of a “thinning” process and was abandoned some time back, where the troops were shifted to a newer fortified structure.

🔴 #BREAKING New viral videos of Pakistani Taliban taking over a military checkpost in #Bajaur. Such repeated failures happen mainly because #PakistanArmy is too busy playing politics & oppressing citizens of the country while not doing its actual job on the borders of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/7vt2KzCEHq — Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) December 30, 2024

The process was not just limited to Bajaur but also to the North and South Waziristan districts.