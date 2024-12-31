Asia

Pakistani Taliban Releases Video Claiming to Capture Pakistani Check Post Near Afghanistan Border

TTP claims capture of a Pakistani check post near the Afghanistan border in a newly released video. Authorities yet to confirm the incident.

Mohammed Yousuf31 December 2024 - 12:44
Pakistani Taliban Releases Video Claiming to Capture Pakistani Check Post Near Afghanistan Border
Pakistani Taliban Releases Video Claiming to Capture Pakistani Check Post Near Afghanistan Border

TTP claims capture of a Pakistani check post near the Afghanistan border in a newly released video. Authorities have yet to confirm the incident.

Peshawar: The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan has published a purported video of capturing a Pakistani check post near the Afghanistan border.

The TTP sources claimed to have captured the check post in the tribal district of Bajaur in northwest Pakistan on Monday.

Also Read: Pakistani Man Helped His Mother Remarry after 18 Years and Shared the Video on social media

A senior Pakistan security official explained that the post had been vacated as part of a “thinning” process and was abandoned some time back, where the troops were shifted to a newer fortified structure.

The process was not just limited to Bajaur but also to the North and South Waziristan districts.

TEHREEK E TALIBAN PAKISTAN 1 Pakistani Taliban Releases Video Claiming to Capture Pakistani Check Post Near Afghanistan Border

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf31 December 2024 - 12:44

Related Articles

18 Passengers Killed in Two Separate Road Accidents in Pakistan

18 Passengers Killed in Two Separate Road Accidents in Pakistan

30 December 2024 - 18:34
Pakistan Approves Largest Nuclear Power Plant: Chashma Unit 5 (C-5)

Pakistan Approves Largest Nuclear Power Plant: Chashma Unit 5 (C-5)

30 December 2024 - 16:12
Bangladeshi Americans Call on Trump to Protect Minorities in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi Americans Call on Trump to Protect Minorities in Bangladesh

30 December 2024 - 15:37
South Korea Requests Arrest Warrant for President Yoon Suk-yeol on Insurrection Charges

South Korea Requests Arrest Warrant for President Yoon Suk-yeol on Martial Law Declaration

30 December 2024 - 12:02
Back to top button