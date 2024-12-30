Pakistani Man Helped His Mother Remarry after 18 Years and Shared the Video on social media

In a touching story that has captivated social media, a young man from Pakistan has garnered widespread admiration for supporting his mother in embracing a new chapter by helping arrange her marriage.

Abdul Ahad shared an emotional video on Instagram, documenting heartfelt moments with his mother, including clips from her nikah ceremony. His act of love and progressive outlook have struck a chord with audiences around the world.

“In the past 18 years, I tried my best to give her a special life according to my worth, as she sacrificed her whole life for us,” Abdul shared in the video. “But eventually, she deserved her own peaceful life, so as a son, I think I did the right thing. I supported my mom in taking a second chance at love and life after 18 years.”

The video showcases the strong bond between Abdul and his mother, concluding with joyful scenes from her nikah ceremony, surrounded by blessings and well-wishes from family and friends.

In a follow-up post, Abdul shared a photograph from the ceremony and a heartfelt message. “It took me days to share the news of my mother’s marriage due to hesitation, but the love and support you all showed is truly overwhelming,” he wrote. “I told Amma how you people appreciated and respected our decision, and we are both grateful. I may not respond to every message, comment, and story, but please know that each one means the world to us.”

Abdul’s story has since gone viral, with countless users lauding his progressive mindset and courage to challenge societal norms.

The overwhelming positivity surrounding this story highlights the importance of compassion, understanding, and unwavering support for loved ones as they seek happiness and fulfillment.