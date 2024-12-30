Social Media

Pakistani Man Helped His Mother Remarry after 18 Years and Shared the Video on social media

In a touching story that has captivated social media, a young man from Pakistan has garnered widespread admiration for supporting his mother in embracing a new chapter by helping arrange her marriage.

Mohammed Yousuf30 December 2024 - 14:28
Pakistani Man Marries off His Mother After 18 Years, Shares Video on Social Media
Pakistani Man Helps His Mother Remarry, Shares Emotional Video Online

In a touching story that has captivated social media, a young man from Pakistan has garnered widespread admiration for supporting his mother in embracing a new chapter by helping arrange her marriage.

Abdul Ahad shared an emotional video on Instagram, documenting heartfelt moments with his mother, including clips from her nikah ceremony. His act of love and progressive outlook have struck a chord with audiences around the world.

PAKISTAN SON MOTHER 1 Pakistani Man Helped His Mother Remarry after 18 Years and Shared the Video on social media

“In the past 18 years, I tried my best to give her a special life according to my worth, as she sacrificed her whole life for us,” Abdul shared in the video. “But eventually, she deserved her own peaceful life, so as a son, I think I did the right thing. I supported my mom in taking a second chance at love and life after 18 years.”

Also Read: LPG Cylinder Prices to Pension: Key Changes Effective from January 1, 2025; What You Need to Know

The video showcases the strong bond between Abdul and his mother, concluding with joyful scenes from her nikah ceremony, surrounded by blessings and well-wishes from family and friends.

In a follow-up post, Abdul shared a photograph from the ceremony and a heartfelt message. “It took me days to share the news of my mother’s marriage due to hesitation, but the love and support you all showed is truly overwhelming,” he wrote. “I told Amma how you people appreciated and respected our decision, and we are both grateful. I may not respond to every message, comment, and story, but please know that each one means the world to us.”

PAKMAN Pakistani Man Helped His Mother Remarry after 18 Years and Shared the Video on social media

Abdul’s story has since gone viral, with countless users lauding his progressive mindset and courage to challenge societal norms.

The overwhelming positivity surrounding this story highlights the importance of compassion, understanding, and unwavering support for loved ones as they seek happiness and fulfillment.

image 80 Pakistani Man Helped His Mother Remarry after 18 Years and Shared the Video on social media

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf30 December 2024 - 14:28

Related Articles

Which Airtel, Jio, and BSNL Prepaid Plans Offer Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscriptions?

Which Airtel, Jio, and BSNL Prepaid Plans Offer Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscriptions?

29 December 2024 - 15:55
Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office

Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office

28 December 2024 - 15:20
Simran Singh, Beloved RJ and Instagram Influencer, Passes Away in Gurugram: Investigation Underway

Simran Singh, Beloved RJ and Instagram Influencer, Passes Away in Gurugram: Investigation Underway

27 December 2024 - 19:27
Simran Singh, Popular Instagram Influencer and RJ, Found Dead; Suicide Suspected

Simran Singh, Popular Instagram Influencer and RJ, Found Dead; Suicide Suspected

26 December 2024 - 19:41
Back to top button