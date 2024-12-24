Palestinian President, Irish PM discuss Gaza over phone

Ramallah: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris had a phone conversation to discuss the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, according to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA.

During the phone call on Monday, Abbas highlighted the urgency of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2735 to end the fighting in Gaza, provide humanitarian aid to the enclave, and ensure the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces.

He thanked Ireland and its people for their support for peace and stability in the region, and their commitment to resolving the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-State solution, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abbas also acknowledged Ireland’s support for the Palestinian people, which includes Ireland’s recognition of the State of Palestine, backing for the Palestinian government, contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, and efforts to host injured children from Gaza.

For his part, Harris expressed his sincere condolences and deep sadness over the significant loss of Palestinian lives, calling for an immediate ceasefire and emphasising the need to respect international law and legitimacy.

Harris reiterated Ireland’s commitment to strengthening its ties with the State of Palestine and its people, as well as advancing cooperation to foster peace and stability in the region.

He also reaffirmed Ireland’s continued support for the Palestinian people in building their state institutions and securing their full rights under international law.

Israel announced on December 15 that it will close its embassy in Ireland, attributing the decision to the Irish government’s “extreme anti-Israel policies.”