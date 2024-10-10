Telangana

Panchayat Workers Stage Protest Over Unpaid Salaries for Three Months

In Pentlavelli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district, panchayat workers staged a protest in front of the MPDO office, demanding their salaries, which have been pending for the last three months.

Fouzia Farhana10 October 2024 - 15:20
Panchayat Workers Stage Protest Over Unpaid Salaries for Three Months
Panchayat Workers Stage Protest Over Unpaid Salaries for Three Months

Nagar Kurnool: In Pentlavelli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district, panchayat workers staged a protest in front of the MPDO office, demanding their salaries, which have been pending for the last three months.

The workers, frustrated by the delay, expressed their anguish, stating that it has become difficult to survive without their wages, let alone celebrate the upcoming festivals.

“How are we supposed to make ends meet, let alone celebrate festivals when we haven’t received our pay for three months?” questioned one of the protesting workers.

The workers demanded that the government immediately release their pending wages, as their livelihoods have been severely impacted by the delay. Despite the protest, there has been no official response from the authorities yet, but the workers vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are met.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana10 October 2024 - 15:20

Related Articles

Telangana News | Iron Wire Found in Bourbon Biscuit

Telangana News | Iron Wire Found in Bourbon Biscuit

10 October 2024 - 16:26
Telangana News | Rowdies Attack Excise Constables at Their Home

Telangana News | Rowdies Attack Excise Constables at Their Home

10 October 2024 - 16:01
Nagarjuna and Chamundeshwari Nath Pay Respects to Actor Rajendra Prasad

Nagarjuna and Chamundeshwari Nath Pay Respects to Actor Rajendra Prasad

10 October 2024 - 15:30
Breaking News: Minister KTR Files Defamation Petition Against Konda Surekha in Nampally Court Over Controversial Remarks

Breaking News: Minister KTR Files Defamation Petition Against Konda Surekha in Nampally Court Over Controversial Remarks

10 October 2024 - 14:51
Back to top button