Panchayat Workers Stage Protest Over Unpaid Salaries for Three Months

Nagar Kurnool: In Pentlavelli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district, panchayat workers staged a protest in front of the MPDO office, demanding their salaries, which have been pending for the last three months.

The workers, frustrated by the delay, expressed their anguish, stating that it has become difficult to survive without their wages, let alone celebrate the upcoming festivals.

“How are we supposed to make ends meet, let alone celebrate festivals when we haven’t received our pay for three months?” questioned one of the protesting workers.

The workers demanded that the government immediately release their pending wages, as their livelihoods have been severely impacted by the delay. Despite the protest, there has been no official response from the authorities yet, but the workers vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are met.