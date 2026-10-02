Pandya key to India’s balance in 2027 ODI WC, biggest challenge is to get him fit, says Ganguly

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes star fast-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be vital to maintaining the side’s balance at the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup in South Africa, adding that keeping him fit and match-ready will be head coach Gautam Gambhir’s biggest off-field challenge leading into the marquee event.

The ICC officially launched the schedule for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup in Cape Town on Thursday and set the stage for the tournament to commence in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 2 to November 21. Pandya has played two ODI World Cups for India in 2019 and 2023, where he was ruled out of the competition after sustaining an ankle injury in the clash against Bangladesh in Pune.

“I think Hardik Pandya is very important to India’s balance in the World Cup. That’s one of Gambhir’s and the team’s biggest challenges, to get him fit on the park. I don’t think he plays enough cricket, but for India, the balance has got to be right. If Hardik is injured, the next best option is Nitish Reddy.

“But if they have to look at Nitish Reddy as a second option to Hardik Pandya, then he must play all cricket till the World Cup. Jadeja is another option, whether they will look at him, because he is a terrific batter at number seven and is playing against the West Indies currently.

“But I think in October in South Africa, you will need a seaming all-rounder because none of the top five batters bowl. So you will have to get that fifth or sixth bowling option from somewhere. So that’s an area where India needs to find the right person. And that’s why I keep saying Pandya is very important,” said Ganguly to JioStar.

Having a glance at India’s campaign, Ganguly noted that India opening their campaign against Australia, in what will be a re-match of the 2023 World Cup final, rather than facing arch-rivals Pakistan is a good sign, though he’s more interested in a potential Super 7 clash against a ‘gun’ South African team.

“Good to see that India start with Australia because we are too used to India starting against Pakistan. You have to play two good teams at any stage. It doesn’t matter whether it comes first or whether it comes later.

“I think the ICC has realised that India-Pakistan is no longer the India-Pakistan game in terms of the level of competition. Pakistan is too weak and India have been beating them for a long time. I’m actually looking forward to the India-South Africa game, which will probably take place in the second round. South Africa is a gun team at the moment.

“Many of the regulars are not even a part of the squad which is playing Australia at the moment, and they have beaten them. Also, a World Cup in South Africa will be phenomenal. I was involved in SA20 last year, and the turnout for the franchise tournament was unreal. Every ground and every stand was full,” added Ganguly.

Parthiv Patel, the ex-India wicketkeeper-batter who was a part of the Ganguly-led 2003 ODI World Cup team finishing runners-up in South Africa, noted that starting with high-stakes fixtures allows India to fine-tune their combinations and manage key players workloads heading into the business end.

“This schedule gives you a chance to play two tough matches right at the start, and then you play the other matches, and when the actual business end of the tournament starts, you try to peak again.

“So you can do all those things with this schedule: your core players can play the first three or four matches, because you will have to manage fitness, form and workloads in this World Cup. It won’t be like you go there and just keep playing every game.

“Yes, no disrespect to any of the teams, and going into a World Cup, you don’t take anyone lightly, because we already experienced that in 2007. So, this schedule definitely allows you to fully manage your players,” he added.