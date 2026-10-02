MoU Signed to Implement Breakfast Programme for Telangana Government School Students

Hyderabad: An MoU has been signed in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy between Junna Solar Systems, ChainLabs India and the Hare Krishna Foundation to support the implementation of a breakfast programme for government school students.

Under the agreement, the organisations will support the establishment of centralised kitchens in Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad districts. Junna Solar Systems and ChainLabs India will contribute ₹5.17 crore and ₹4 crore, respectively, towards the initiative, according to the information provided.

The Chief Minister directed officials to complete the construction of the kitchens by November 30 and take steps to launch the breakfast programme across Telangana by December 9.

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The initiative is part of the state’s broader efforts to provide breakfast and nutritional support to students in government educational institutions. Telangana has already begun a phased breakfast programme, with the government planning its wider expansion across schools and junior colleges.

Centralised kitchens are being developed to facilitate large-scale preparation and distribution of meals to students. The state government has said the programme is intended to support students’ nutrition and help them focus on their education.