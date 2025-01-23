Parineeti Chopra Reveals Her Go-To Comfort Food for Healing

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently shared the comfort food she turns to for a sense of healing when in need of some self-care.

On Thursday, the ‘Kesari’ actress posted a photo on her Instagram stories, featuring a plate of homemade dal chawal, jeera aloo, and a few onions. The text on the image read: “And sometimes, Dal chawal jeera aloo is the cure.”

Parineeti’s Love for Simple Homemade Meals

This isn’t the first time Parineeti has expressed her fondness for simple, comforting homemade food. The actress frequently shares pictures of her home-cooked meals on social media.

In a recent post, Parineeti revealed that she and her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, share a mutual love for a dish they both enjoy: homemade cheese fondue. She posted a picture of the molten cheese paired with cut fruits, crisps, bread, and olives. The caption read: “R and I love homemade cheese fondue.”

Celebrating Festivals with Raghav Chadha

In addition to her love for food, Parineeti also shared glimpses of her personal life. Last week, she and Raghav celebrated their second Lohri together. Parineeti posted a photo of the celebration on Instagram, captioning it: “Saareyan nu Lohri di lakh-lakh vadhaiyaan! #lohri.”

Parineeti Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Parineeti is currently shooting the second schedule of an untitled drama, with details about the cast and crew still under wraps.

She is also preparing for her role in Anurag Singh’s highly anticipated thriller Sanki, where she will share the screen with Varun Dhawan for the first time. The movie’s plot revolves around a retired police officer who confronts his past after a traumatic incident during a case investigation.

Additionally, Parineeti will star in Shiddat 2, directed by Karan Sharma. The film will feature an ensemble cast including Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan in pivotal roles.