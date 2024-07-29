Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: Australia on top, South Korea at second; India placed 22nd

Australia continued its impressive performance at the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, adding a bronze medal to its tally on the first day. With their strong events scheduled for the evening, Australia is optimistic about maintaining its momentum on the second day.

South Korea and Japan advanced to the second and third positions, respectively, after winning a couple of gold medals on Sunday.

India entered the medal tally at the 22nd position following Manu Bhaker’s historic bronze medal win in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol shooting event.

Here’s the medal tally as of 10:30 PM IST on Sunday:

Medal Tally

Top 5 and India:

Nation G S B T 1) Australia 4 2 0 6 2) South Korea 3 2 1 6 3) China 3 1 1 5 4) Japan 3 1 1 5 5) France 2 2 2 6 22) India 0 0 1 1