Parliament session to begin on June 24

New Delhi: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government will pick a Lok Sabha speaker during the special Parliament session, which will go on until July 3.

“The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24.6.24 to 3.7.24 for the oath or affirmation of newly elected members, the election of the speaker, the president’s address, and discussion thereon. The 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on 27.6.24 and conclude on 3.7.24” Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said on X.

N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, which emerged as kingmakers after the BJP failed to secure a majority in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, is reportedly eyeing the Lok Sabha speaker post.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections of 2024, the BJP won 240 seats while its NDA partners managed to bag 53 more seats. The opposition bloc in India, meanwhile, bagged 234 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.