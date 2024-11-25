Parliament Winter Session 2024: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amid Opposition Protests Over Adani Allegations

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament 2024 commenced today, with significant developments taking place in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. However, as anticipated, the session was marked by early disruptions, including protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the Adani bribery charges and procedural delays in the Lok Sabha.

This article provides live updates on the ongoing session, key political developments, and important bills set to be presented during this crucial four-week period.

Early Disruptions in Both Houses

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after a heated ruckus erupted, primarily driven by Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) demanding a discussion on the controversial Adani bribery charges.

These charges have been a point of contention, with the Opposition accusing the ruling government of ignoring the issue and calling for a debate to address it. Despite protests from the Opposition, the Chair was forced to adjourn proceedings as the session could not proceed smoothly amidst the turmoil.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha also faced interruptions. The session started with Speaker Om Birla reading out obituary references to honour departed souls, leading to a moment of silence in memory of those who passed away. Following this, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon, marking the first delay of the session.

Prime Minister Modi’s Address: A Sharp Critique of the Opposition

Before the session began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the House, taking a direct swipe at the Opposition parties. Modi, in his speech, accused the Opposition of attempting to disrupt proceedings in Parliament, especially those parties who were “rejected by the people” in previous elections. He noted that these parties, despite their electoral losses, continue to create roadblocks in Parliament, preventing discussions and debate on crucial issues. The Prime Minister also expressed hope that new members from every party would get an opportunity to share their ideas and contribute constructively during this Winter Session.

Key Agendas and Bills for the Winter Session

As the Winter Session of Parliament 2024 progresses, several important bills and issues are on the agenda for discussion and potential passage. The BJP-led government, buoyed by its recent success in Maharashtra’s Mahayuti alliance, is looking to push through various key legislative proposals. Among the prominent bills that could be presented during the session are:

Waqf (Amendment) Bill: This bill, currently under consideration by a Joint Committee of Parliament, aims to amend provisions related to the management of Waqf properties in India. The BJP government will be keen to see this bill’s passage during the session. First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Year 2024-25: Discussions and voting will take place on the supplementary demands for funds needed to meet additional expenditure for the year 2024-25. Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill: This bill seeks to increase the pecuniary jurisdiction of Delhi district courts from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, allowing them to handle a larger volume of cases, particularly those with higher monetary stakes. Merchant Shipping Bill: The government will seek to pass the Merchant Shipping Bill, which is designed to ensure compliance with India’s maritime obligations and treaties under international maritime law. Coastal Shipping Bill: The Coastal Shipping Bill aims to improve India’s coastal shipping infrastructure, ensuring that goods can be transported more efficiently via coastal routes, which is crucial for India’s growing maritime trade. Indian Ports Bill: The Indian Ports Bill is another key piece of legislation under consideration, which seeks to modernize India’s port infrastructure and promote maritime trade by ensuring compliance with international port standards.

Political Tensions Surrounding the Adani Issue

The Adani bribery charges continue to dominate the political landscape as the Opposition demands a thorough discussion in Parliament. With allegations of corruption and bribery linked to the Adani Group, opposition leaders are calling for an investigation and debate on the matter. The government, however, has resisted calls for a full-fledged discussion, arguing that the matter is being looked into by appropriate authorities. The ongoing protests in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are reflective of the growing tensions over this issue, with the Opposition accusing the government of trying to sweep the allegations under the carpet.

Expectations for the Winter Session

The Winter Session of Parliament 2024 promises to be a crucial one, with a packed agenda of important bills that are expected to have a significant impact on the country’s legal and economic landscape. Despite the disruptions and protests, the government is determined to push through its legislative priorities, while also handling the Opposition’s demands for discussions on pressing issues like the Adani charges.

With key bills such as the Waqf Amendment Bill, Merchant Shipping Bill, and Indian Ports Bill on the table, the government will look to address critical infrastructure and economic challenges during the session. However, the political climate remains tense, and it remains to be seen how the Opposition’s demands for discussions on controversial matters, like the Adani issue, will be handled.

Conclusion

As the Winter Session of Parliament 2024 continues, all eyes are on the ongoing debates, disruptions, and key legislative developments. While the government pushes forward with its legislative agenda, the Opposition remains vocal about key issues such as the Adani bribery charges, leading to heated exchanges and adjournments. With several important bills on the table, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, and the Indian Ports Bill, the outcome of this session will shape India’s legislative landscape in the months to come.

The coming weeks are likely to see more intense discussions, political maneuvering, and efforts to resolve contentious issues in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, as Parliament aims to tackle the nation’s most pressing challenges. Stay tuned for further updates as the Winter Session unfolds.