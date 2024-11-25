Adani Group Reports Robust Profit Growth, Plans USD 100 Billion Expansion

New Delhi: The Adani Group, led by billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, has reaffirmed its financial stability and ability to grow without relying heavily on external debt.

Amid ongoing legal challenges in the United States, the conglomerate showcased its robust cash flows and profitability in an investor presentation, emphasizing its capacity to drive growth through internal accruals and equity.

Financial Resilience Amidst Challenges

The Adani Group has recently faced allegations in a U.S. court, accusing Gautam Adani and two executives of bribery to secure solar power contracts. Despite these accusations, the conglomerate’s latest financial disclosures underline its solid foundation and capacity to sustain growth.

The presentation revealed that the group’s profits and cash flows have grown steadily, allowing it to significantly reduce its reliance on debt while maintaining an aggressive expansion strategy.

Key Highlights of Adani’s Financial Presentation

Shift Towards Equity-Driven Asset Creation: Equity now accounts for nearly two-thirds of total asset creation , a significant shift from five years ago.

, a significant shift from five years ago. In the last six months, the group invested Rs 75,227 crore, with only Rs 16,882 crore added to its total debt. Strong Liquidity Position: As of September 30, 2024 , the group reported cash reserves of Rs 53,024 crore , representing 21% of its total gross debt.

, the group reported cash reserves of , representing 21% of its total gross debt. This amount can cover the group’s debt servicing requirements for the next 28 months. Internal Growth Potential: The group’s Fund Flows from Operations (FFO) , or cash profits, stood at Rs 58,908 crore over the last 12 months, growing by over 30% annually for the past five years.

, or cash profits, stood at over the last 12 months, growing by over 30% annually for the past five years. Based on these figures, Adani projects it can invest Rs 5.9 lakh crore over the next 10 years solely through internal cash accruals. Low Debt Gearing: With a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46x, the group has substantial headroom for additional borrowing if required. EBITDA Growth: Infrastructure projects, known for their stable returns, contributed to a 17% rise in EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization), reaching Rs 83,440 crore in the last 12 months. Efficient Debt Management: The average cost of borrowing has dropped to 8.2% , the lowest in five years, reflecting improved credit ratings.

, the lowest in five years, reflecting improved credit ratings. The group’s long-term domestic bank borrowings stand at Rs 94,400 crore, supported by a significant cash balance, largely parked in Indian banks. Global Debt Exposure: Borrowings from international banks constitute 27% of the group’s total debt, highlighting a balanced debt structure.

Growth Strategy: A Vision for the Next Decade

The Adani Group has ambitious plans to invest over Rs 8 lakh crore (USD 100 billion) across its portfolio companies in the next 10 years. This growth is expected to be fueled predominantly by internal cash accruals, reducing dependence on external borrowing.

The group’s asset base has already expanded to Rs 5.5 lakh crore, with annual cash flows alone sufficient to pay off its debt within three years.

Adani’s Response to Legal Allegations

While the group’s legal challenges in the U.S. remain a concern, Adani’s presentation reflects confidence in its financial resilience. The company aims to reassure investors that its operations and growth trajectory remain unaffected by the allegations.

Sectoral Focus: Ports, Energy, and Infrastructure

The group’s portfolio spans critical sectors, including ports, energy, and infrastructure. These businesses generate predictable cash flows, bolstering the conglomerate’s ability to manage debt and fund expansion.

Adani’s infrastructure projects have consistently delivered stable EBITDA, ensuring a solid foundation for future investments.

Conclusion: A Financial Powerhouse in the Making

The Adani Group’s emphasis on leveraging equity and internal accruals over debt underscores its commitment to sustainable growth. With strong liquidity, efficient debt management, and a robust cash flow pipeline, the group is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious expansion goals.

As the conglomerate navigates legal challenges and global scrutiny, its financial presentation highlights a narrative of resilience and forward-thinking strategy, cementing its status as a dominant player in the Indian and global markets.

Stay tuned for more updates on Adani Group’s developments and financial performance.