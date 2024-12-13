Passenger vehicles clock highest ever November sales in India

New Delhi: Passenger vehicles in India saw their highest-ever November sales at 3.48 lakh units, with a growth of 4.1 per cent as compared to the same month last year, according to figures released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday.

Though the Diwali festival did not fall in the month of November, the two-wheeler segment posted sales of 16.05 lakh units, crossing the 16 lakh units mark for the first time in a non-Diwali November, the figures showed.

The total production of automobiles during the month including of passenger vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers, and quadricycle in November 2024 was 24,07,351 units.

“The demand momentum which was seen in October during the festive period has continued in November for the industry as a whole,” said Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM.

Data released by the auto manufacturers earlier this month showed there was an uptick in the sale of cars and SUVs in the domestic market during Nov with market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Tata Motors and Toyota Kirloskar recording an increase in dispatches to dealers during the month.

Maruti Suzuki’s total domestic passenger vehicle sales went up to 141,312 units during November this year from 134, 158 units in the same month last year. The main growth was recorded in the SUV segment where sales of its popular models such Brezza, Grand Vitara and Jimmy surged to 59,003 units during the month from 49,016 units in Nov 2023.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) registered a monthly sales volume of 25,586 units in November 2024, representing a 44 percent increase over the 17,818 units sold in the same month last year. In addition, the company exported 1140 units.

“Our diverse portfolio, spanning from hatchbacks to SUVs, continues to offer tailored mobility solutions that resonate with varying lifestyles,” TKM Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business Sabari Manohar said in a statement.

The year 2024 has exceeded the company’s expectations, he said.

Tata Motors recorded a 2 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger vehicle sales during November this year at 47,117 units.