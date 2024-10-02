Pawan Kalyan Signs Declaration for Daughter’s Tirumala Darshan

Tirumala: Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan recently visited the Tirumala temple along with his younger daughter, Polena Anjani Pawanova, for the divine darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

Since Polena is a minor, Pawan Kalyan signed the necessary declaration forms on her behalf, as per the temple protocols. The declaration, which is mandatory for non-Hindus seeking darshan, was presented by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials.

The declaration confirms the visitor’s respect and adherence to the customs of the temple. Pawan Kalyan fulfilled this formality on behalf of his daughter to ensure a smooth darshan experience at the sacred shrine.