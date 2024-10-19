Pawan Sehrawat Leads Telugu Titans to Thrilling Victory Over Bengaluru Bulls in PKL Season Opener

Hyderabad: In an electrifying start to Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11, Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat delivered a masterclass performance, guiding his team to a 37-29 victory over Bengaluru Bulls at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

With his high-flying raids and milestone-breaking performance, Sehrawat made history in what was a thrilling contest from start to finish.

Match Overview:

The match began with Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat securing the first raid point of the season. He followed up with multiple successful raids, giving his side a 3-point advantage early in the game. However, Pardeep Narwal and the Bengaluru Bulls responded quickly, trimming the lead to just one point, setting the tone for a fiercely contested encounter.

Both teams refused to give an inch in the first half, with the momentum shifting back and forth. After a time-out, the Titans began to gain control, thanks to Sehrawat’s brilliance on the mat. At halftime, backed by a raucous home crowd, Telugu Titans held a comfortable 9-point lead, with the score reading 20-11.

Second Half Drama:

Bengaluru Bulls came out strong in the second half, with their defenders holding firm and their raiders capitalizing on opportunities. Led by Surinder Dehal and Pardeep Narwal, the Bulls staged a comeback, inflicting an all-out on the Titans and closing the gap to just 1 point with 10 minutes remaining.

But Pawan Sehrawat wasn’t finished yet. The star raider powered through Bengaluru’s defense to reach the 10-point mark and became only the third player in PKL history to surpass 1200 points. With crucial support from teammates Krishan, Vijay Malik, Sagar, and Ajit Pawar, the Titans regained control and extended their lead to 7 points.

Late in the game, the Titans inflicted an all-out on the Bulls, dashing any hopes of a comeback and securing an 8-point lead. Ultimately, Telugu Titans walked away with a 37-29 victory, thanks to Sehrawat’s sensational display.

Upcoming Matches:

The action continues on Saturday, October 19, with two exciting fixtures:

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas – 8:00 PM

– 8:00 PM Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers – 9:00 PM

Fans can follow all the PKL updates through the official Pro Kabaddi website, app, and social media handles. The matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

