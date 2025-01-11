Peshawar High Court Suspends Deportation of 100 Afghan Musicians Seeking Asylum in Pakistan

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has temporarily halted the deportation of over 100 Afghan musicians who had sought political asylum in Pakistan. The court directed the federal government to decide on their asylum applications within the next two months, providing relief to the musicians facing the threat of forced deportation.

Court Orders No Action Against Afghan Musicians for Two Months

A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court, led by Justice Waqar Ahmad, issued the ruling after hearing arguments on Friday. The court instructed Pakistan’s security agencies not to take any action against the Afghan musicians during the two-month period while their asylum cases are being processed.

The case stemmed from a petition filed by Hashmatullah, who argued that the musicians had fled Afghanistan after the Taliban government took control, fearing for their lives due to their profession. The petitioners claimed that they had already lost their livelihoods and were facing increasing harassment and threats of deportation in Pakistan, which they argued violated their human rights.

Legal Arguments and International Law

The petitioners’ legal representative, Mumtaz Ahmad, contended that international law prohibits the forcible deportation of individuals who face life-threatening conditions in their home country. The federal government, represented by Assistant Attorney General Rahat Ali Naqvi, was also present during the court proceedings.

In response to the petition, the court directed Pakistan’s federal government or its designated officers to review and decide on the asylum applications of the Afghan musicians within two months. The court further emphasized that the musicians could also apply for asylum through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Temporary Stay Permitted If Cases Remain Unresolved

The court order also stipulated that if the Afghan musicians’ asylum applications remain undecided after two months, the federal secretary of the interior should grant them temporary permission to stay in Pakistan under a specific policy framework. This decision comes as a significant relief for the Afghan musicians, who are currently living in uncertainty and facing the potential of deportation.

This ruling highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Afghan nationals seeking refuge in neighboring countries, particularly those in vulnerable professions, amid the evolving political landscape in Afghanistan.