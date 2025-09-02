PM Modi, Amit Shah, Chandrababu Naidu greet Pawan Kalyan on his birthday

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders greeted Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on his birthday on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister posted his greetings on ‘X’. “Best wishes to Shri Pawan Kalyan Ji on his birthday. He’s made a mark in hearts and minds of countless people. He is strengthening the NDA in Andhra Pradesh by focusing on good governance. Praying for his long and healthy life,” the PM said.

The actor-politician thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes. Your Dharmic spirit and exemplary leadership skills inspire all of us to work towards the integrity and growth of our Nation,” Pawan Kalyan said in his response on ‘X’.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed birthday wishes to the Jana Sena leader. “Your enthusiastic efforts to serve the people through the Modi Ji-led NDA govt’s vision of a developed Andhra Pradesh are commendable. Praying for your good health to keep serving the people,” wrote Amit Shah. “Under your leadership and relentless efforts, Bharat stands stronger and more secure. And we are taking forward the vision of Hon.

PM Modi ji’s ‘Vikasith Bharat’ and giving our best for a stronger and resilient NDA Govt,” Pawan Kalyan posted in his reply while thanking Amit Shah for his wishes. Governor Abdul Nazeer extended his ‘heartiest felicitations and warm greetings’ to Pawan Kalyan, “May God Almighty bless you with good health, happiness and long life in the service of the people,” the Governor said in a post on ‘X’. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu greeted the Deputy Chief Minister.

In his message, the Telugu Desam Party president stated, “Standing by the common man at every step… social sensitivity in every atom… sharpness in words… action in hands… courage to the people’s army… commitment to one’s word… holding firm to values in politics…. a responsive heart… When all these come together, it’s Pavanism, believe the fans, workers, and people—may you shine for a hundred years filled with their lamp-like devotion… May you achieve many more peaks of victory.”

Conveying his best wishes, CM Naidu wrote on X that Pawan Kalyan’s cooperation in governance and state development is unforgettable. Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh also conveyed his best wishes to Pawan Kalyan. “The Power Star, who captivated fans on the silver screen, entered politics with public welfare as his conviction and rose to become the People’s Star.

He sacrifices for the people and strives tirelessly for the victory of democracy. Heartfelt birthday wishes to Pawan Anna, who admires me more than his own brother,” wrote Lokesh.