PM Modi Condemns New Orleans Terror Attack, Offers Condolences
Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the horrifying New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans, which claimed at least 15 lives and injured over three dozen. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi expressed his solidarity with the victims and their families.
“We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May they find strength and solace as they heal from this tragedy,” PM Modi posted.
New Orleans Attack Details
The attack occurred on New Year’s Day when a pick-up truck plowed into a crowd of revellers on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The assailant, identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas, reportedly flew a black ISIS flag on the truck. Authorities have labeled the incident a deliberate act of terrorism.
Local and Federal Reactions
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell condemned the attack, calling it a dark day for the city. President Joe Biden also expressed condolences to the victims’ families, promising federal support for the investigation.
“There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on our nation’s communities,” President Biden stated.
President-elect Donald Trump also offered his sympathies, praising the bravery of first responders.
Investigation Underway
The FBI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Justice Department’s National Security Division, and local authorities.
Series of Attacks in the US
The New Orleans attack is part of a disturbing wave of violence, including:
- Tesla Cybertruck Explosion in Las Vegas: An explosion outside Trump Las Vegas Hotel killed one person.
- Mass Shooting in Queens, New York: A shooting at Amazura nightclub left at least 11 people injured.
Authorities are investigating potential links between the incidents and the motives behind the violence.
Global Condemnation
The international community, including leaders like PM Modi, has condemned the attacks, emphasizing the need for global unity against terrorism.