Bangladesh Court Rejects Bail for ISKCON Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Sedition Case

Dhaka: A Bangladesh court on Thursday denied the bail plea of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu monk, spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, and a member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

The decision was made during a hearing held under tight security, local media reported.

Court Rejects Bail After Sedition Case Hearing

Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam rejected the bail application following arguments from both the defense and prosecution for approximately 30 minutes. The case pertains to sedition charges filed against Chinmoy Krishna Das and 18 others for their involvement in a protest rally on October 25, where a saffron flag was hoisted above the national flag at Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram.

According to Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Mofizul Haque Bhuiyan, the court’s rejection of the bail was based on the facts presented during the hearing.

Legal Team Plans Appeal for Bail

Chinmoy Krishna Das is being represented by a team of 11 Supreme Court lawyers, led by Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee. Following the ruling, Bhattacharjee confirmed that the legal team plans to file an appeal to the High Court for bail. The 53-year-old monk has been in custody since his arrest on November 25 at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Background of the Sedition Case

The sedition charges stem from an incident in which a saffron flag was raised during a protest rally in Chattogram on October 25. The incident sparked controversy and led to criminal charges being filed against Chinmoy Krishna Das and others involved. Advocates for Das have claimed that the case is based on false and fabricated allegations.

Health Issues and Detention Concerns

Das’ legal team argues that the detention is unjust, pointing to his health issues, including diabetes and respiratory problems. They have raised concerns about his well-being in jail. Furthermore, the petition for bail was supported by 20 advocates from Dhaka and Chittagong, citing procedural irregularities and the lack of proper documentation and legal representation during earlier hearings. In December, Das’ initial bail plea was rejected due to procedural lapses, including the absence of a valid power of attorney and representation by a lawyer.

Lawyer’s Security Concerns

The case has been further complicated by security concerns affecting the defense team. Subhashish Sharma, one of Das’ lawyers, was unable to attend a hearing on December 3 due to these concerns, adding delays to the case. Prosecutor Mofizul Haque Bhuiyan emphasized that the absence of proper legal representation and documentation led to the challenges in proceeding with the case.

India Calls for Fair Trial

As the legal proceedings continue, India has called for a fair and transparent trial, urging the respect of legal rights for all individuals involved. Advocates and supporters of Chinmoy Krishna Das remain hopeful that the High Court will consider the monk’s health condition and the procedural issues that have impacted the case.

