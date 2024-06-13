PM Modi Departs for Italy to Attend G7 Summit in Apulia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took off for Italy today, marking his first overseas visit after assuming office for the third consecutive term. He’s headed to Apulia to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit.

PM Modi has been invited by Italy’s Prime Minister Georgia Meloni to attend the G7 Summit’s Outreach Sessions on Friday.

“I’m excited that my first trip in my third term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit. I have fond memories of my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Georgia Meloni’s visits to India last year were really important in strengthening our bilateral agenda. We’re committed to strengthening the India-Italy strategic partnership and increasing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean regions,” PM Modi shared in his departure statement.

Honourable PM @narendramodi emplanes for Italy, where he will attend the G7 Summit and hold meetings with world leaders.#Italy #ModiThirdTerm pic.twitter.com/INjufbAfOP — Ravi Sharma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@BjpRaviSharma4u) June 13, 2024

This is India’s 11th participation in the G7 Summit, and PM Modi’s fifth consecutive attendance.

“The Outreach session will focus on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. It’s a great opportunity to synergize the outcomes of the G20 Summit, which was held under India’s Presidency, with the upcoming G7 Summit. We’ll be discussing issues crucial for the Global South,” PM Modi explained.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings with other world leaders.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that India’s regular participation in the G7 Summit reflects the growing recognition and contribution of New Delhi’s efforts in addressing global challenges, including peace, security, development, and environmental preservation.