Telangana

PM Modi greets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader A Revanth Reddy on his birthday on Friday and wished for his long and healthy life.

Abdul Wasi8 November 2024 - 10:22
PM Modi greets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on birthday
Best wishes to Telangana CM Shri Revanth Reddy Ji on his birthday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader A Revanth Reddy on his birthday on Friday and wished for his long and healthy life.

Reddy, who is serving as chief minister of Telangana since December 7, 2023, turned 55 on Friday.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy’s Birthday Inspires Statewide Celebrations and New Hope for Telangana’s Future

“Best wishes to Telangana CM Shri Revanth Reddy Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life,” Modi said on X.

Source
PTI
Tags
Abdul Wasi8 November 2024 - 10:22

Related Articles

Lack of dedicated minimally invasive surgery departments in Telangana's government hospitals limits access to advanced life-saving procedures.

New Procedure: Minimally Invasive Surgeries in Telangana Government Hospitals

9 November 2024 - 00:24
Telangana Government Announces Major Celebration for National Education Day and Minority Welfare Day

Telangana Government Announces Major Celebration for National Education Day and Minority Welfare Day

8 November 2024 - 21:03
"Telangana 10th Board Exam Fee Schedule Released – Check Key Dates!"

“Telangana 10th Board Exam Fee Schedule Released – Check Key Dates!”

8 November 2024 - 20:11
Telangana BC Commission seeks public cooperation for smooth conduct of caste survey

Telangana BC Commission seeks public cooperation for smooth conduct of caste survey

8 November 2024 - 19:27
Back to top button