CM Revanth Reddy’s Birthday Inspires Statewide Celebrations and New Hope for Telangana’s Future

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy celebrated his birthday today with an outpouring of greetings from political colleagues, supporters, and citizens across Telangana.

Known for his dynamic leadership and commitment to the state, Reddy marked the occasion by spending time with community members and dedicating the day to public service.

Celebrations began early, with well-wishers, including prominent politicians, social leaders, and party workers, gathering to extend their congratulations. Chief Minister Reddy thanked everyone for their kind wishes, emphasizing his continued commitment to the welfare and progress of Telangana.

“It is an honor to serve the people of this great state. I am truly humbled by your support and will continue to work towards a brighter future for Telangana,” he said in his address.

The Chief Minister dedicated his day to visiting various community projects and health centers. In a special event, he inaugurated a new government school and pledged additional resources toward healthcare and education initiatives.



To mark his birthday, Reddy also announced a series of welfare programs aimed at empowering youth, women, and underprivileged communities across the state.

Social media was abuzz with birthday messages for the Chief Minister, as citizens and supporters shared their good wishes, applauding his contributions to the state. The hashtags #HappyBirthdayCMRevanth and #LeaderForTelangana trended online as people from all walks of life joined in the celebrations.

The day concluded with a gathering at the Chief Minister’s residence, where Reddy met with dignitaries, party leaders, and members of the public, thanking them for their ongoing support.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s birthday celebration served as a reminder of his dedication to the people of Telangana and his vision for a prosperous future.