PM Modi Lauds Indian Cinema’s Global Recognition, Pays Tribute to Raj Kapoor and Mohammad Rafi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his admiration for the significant contributions of the Indian film and entertainment industry, recognizing its pivotal role in shaping the nation’s progress and promoting cultural unity.

During the 117th episode of his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted the global impact of Indian cinema and its role in boosting India’s economy and fostering cultural diplomacy under the theme of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

In his speech, the Prime Minister underscored the immense potential of the Indian creative industry, especially its animation films, television serials, and Bollywood productions. Modi praised how these industries not only contribute significantly to India’s growth but also serve as a driving force behind the country’s expanding economy.

PM Modi Pays Homage to Cinema Legends: Raj Kapoor and Mohammad Rafi

One of the highlights of the broadcast was PM Modi’s tribute to the legendary figures of Indian cinema, including the iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the soulful singer Mohammad Rafi, whose centenaries are being celebrated in 2024.

Modi emphasized how these luminaries have helped elevate Indian cinema on the global stage, leaving behind a lasting legacy that continues to inspire generations.

“Raj Kapoor ji introduced the world to India’s soft power through films,” PM Modi stated. He elaborated on how Kapoor’s work transcended borders, bringing Indian culture and values to the global audience. Kapoor’s legendary films, often seen as a cultural bridge, showcased India’s rich heritage and nuanced storytelling.

He also paid tribute to Mohammad Rafi Sahab, whose melodious voice continues to captivate audiences worldwide. “Mohammad Rafi’s magical voice continues to captivate the younger generation even today,” said the Prime Minister. Rafi’s timeless songs remain a cornerstone of Indian music, transcending time and generations.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the contributions of other film industry giants, such as Akkineni Nageswara Rao, who revolutionized Telugu cinema, and Tapan Sinha, whose films presented societal issues and promoted national unity.

“These legends are an inspiration for our entire film industry,” PM Modi added, praising their timeless art and dedication that has contributed significantly to the global recognition of Indian cinema.

The Rising Influence of Indian Cinema Globally

PM Modi’s speech also highlighted how Indian cinema has gone beyond entertainment, becoming a cultural ambassador for the nation. With the increasing popularity of Indian animation films, TV shows, and web series, Indian content is gaining a strong foothold in international markets.

“The popularity of our animation films, regular films, and TV serials demonstrates the potential of India’s creative industry,” he remarked. These industries are not only providing entertainment but also driving cultural exchange and bolstering India’s position as a global creative hub.

The Prime Minister also referenced the success of the children’s animation series KTB Bharat Hai Hum, which showcases the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle.

Modi praised the series for its multilingual availability, reaching global audiences, and being broadcast across various platforms, including Doordarshan and OTT channels. The series is also available in foreign languages, increasing its appeal to international audiences.

In addition, PM Modi celebrated the global recognition of the second season of KTB Bharat Hai Hum, which was uniquely launched at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, demonstrating how Indian content is making its mark on the international stage.

Announcing the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES)

As part of his vision to make India a global content creation hub, PM Modi announced the launch of the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), which will be held in India.

The summit is poised to bring together global media and entertainment giants, alongside creative minds from various entertainment sectors. Just as Davos serves as a platform for global economic discussions, the WAVES summit aims to position India as a key player in the global entertainment industry.

PM Modi expressed enthusiasm about the contributions of India’s young creators, calling them the driving force behind the country’s growing creative economy. He emphasized that the summit would play a critical role in India’s ambition to become a $5 trillion economy by fostering global collaborations and showcasing the country’s creative potential on the world stage.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to all sectors of India’s entertainment industry, including young creators, veteran artists, Bollywood professionals, regional cinema experts, and those involved in animation, gaming, and entertainment technology, urging them to participate in the summit.

“This is a golden opportunity to showcase India’s creative potential to the world,” PM Modi remarked, encouraging participation from all corners of the creative industry.

The Role of Indian Cinema in Strengthening National Unity

Beyond its commercial and cultural impact, PM Modi emphasized the importance of Indian cinema in fostering national unity. Films and television shows have long played a role in promoting social consciousness, highlighting the diverse cultures of India while emphasizing shared values and unity.

The Indian film industry, with its ability to transcend regional languages and dialects, serves as a unifying force that brings together people from all walks of life.

Through his tribute to the legendary figures of Indian cinema, and his announcement of the WAVES summit, PM Modi reinforced his belief that India’s creative industries are integral to the nation’s growth and international standing. With the continued rise of digital platforms and global collaborations, Indian cinema is poised for greater international recognition, acting as both a cultural ambassador and an economic engine for the country.

India’s Creative Future

PM Modi’s address underscores the ever-expanding influence of Indian cinema on the global stage, recognizing the contributions of past legends while also highlighting the industry’s future potential. As India continues to assert itself as a hub for global content creation, the Indian film and entertainment industry will undoubtedly play a central role in strengthening cultural diplomacy, boosting the economy, and enhancing India’s soft power worldwide.

With initiatives like the WAVES summit and the ongoing success of Indian entertainment content globally, the country’s creative sector is set to chart new frontiers, offering a platform for creators to showcase their talent and for India to shine as a leader in the global entertainment landscape.