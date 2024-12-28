Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Being Denied Entry at an Event: “I’m the Performer!”

Mumbai: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, known for his larger-than-life presence on and off the screen, recently shared a humorous and humbling anecdote about being stopped by security despite being the star performer at an event.

The revelation came during a special episode of his popular game show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati 16” (KBC 16), where iconic singers Gurdas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan joined him on the hotseat.

The Incident That Left Big B in Disbelief

Speaking about his early days in the 1980s, Amitabh recounted an event in Chicago where he was set to perform after a string of successful stage shows in the US.

“The organizers suggested I enter through the audience for added excitement,” he recalled. However, things didn’t go as planned.

“As I made my way to the gate, the police stopped me and said, ‘You cannot go in.’ I tried explaining, ‘I’m the performer, I need to go in.’ But they didn’t let me pass.”

Amitabh chuckled as he added that similar incidents have happened to other stars as well, sharing a story about Shah Rukh Khan being stopped at an event in Delhi. “Even Shah Rukh was told, ‘You might be Shah Rukh Khan, but you can’t go inside.’”

Special New Year’s Episode on KBC 16

The amusing tale is part of a special New Year’s Eve episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 16,” which promises to be a star-studded celebration. With Shankar Mahadevan and Gurdas Maan bringing their musical prowess to the stage, viewers can expect an unforgettable mix of music, laughter, and nostalgia.

Catch this exclusive episode on Sony Entertainment Television this Tuesday as Amitabh Bachchan and his guests ring in the New Year with their incredible talent and heartwarming stories.