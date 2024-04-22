PM Modi speaking out of fear of defeat: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Taking exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments that if the Congress comes to power, it will redistribute the wealth of the people to Muslims, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that Modi is speaking out of fear of defeat.

Addressing an election rally in Nizamabad, Reddy said that whenever the Congress has been in power, it gave what is due to Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs, and not by taking away the property of someone else.

Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute the wealth of the people to Muslims. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara, Modi alleged that the Congress plans to give people’s hard-earned money and valuables to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”.

“If the Prime Minister, who took oath on the Constitution, is speaking in a manner of triggering animosities between two religions, (it means) defeat is haunting Narendra Modi. Out of fear (of defeat), Narendra Modi wants to create trouble between religions,” he said.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy reacts to PM Modi’s “wealth redistribution” remark



At Nizamabad meeting, CM said, “Defeat is chasing Narendra Modi, that's why he is saying that Congress will distribute people's property to Muslims



How many days will you cheat the country with… pic.twitter.com/EXnVFn3AOe — Naveena (@TheNaveena) April 22, 2024

Even if the property is to be divided between two brothers, it should be as per law, he said. “Modi, who was CM for 13 years and PM for 10 years, does not even know this?” he asked. “How long you will deceive the country with such false comments, Modi ji.

This is not the way,” he added. The country would suffer irreparable loss if unrest grew and differences crop up among people, he said. In a sharp attack on the BJP, Revanth Reddy said devotion to God should be in the hearts and “not in the boxes in polling booths”. BJP leaders should not think that people don’t understand their “political business”, Reddy said.

The BJP is trying to use the country’s culture and traditions for politics, he alleged. Expressing confidence that the INDIA alliance would come to power, he said he would make efforts to get Congress party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Nizamabad T Jeevan Reddy appointed as a union minister. Jeevan Reddy, currently an MLC, is a senior Congress leader in Telangana.

Addressing an election rally in Adilabad earlier, Revanth Reddy said the BJP should be defeated in the Lok Sabha polls as the Centre has not implemented the assurances made to the state in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, such as setting up a rail coach factory and steel plant.

Despite being in power for 10 years, PM Modi has not implemented the other assurances like setting up an IIM in Telangana, and he has delayed the establishment of a tribal university, he said. The BJP-led government at the Centre has also not fulfilled PM Modi’s “promises” such as two crore jobs per year and Rs 15 lakh deposited in bank accounts, he said.

“But, he (Modi) has taken away bullet train and Sabarmati Riverfront to Gujarat. He is taking all necessary funds there. He also built a GIFT City. As prime minister, it is the responsibility of Narendra Modi to treat all equally. But with his wiliness, he has taken all the funds to Gujarat,” he said.

Reminding the people that they have seen Modi and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for 10 years, he urged them to “bless” the Congress. Claiming that Modi and KCR are talking about dislodging his government, he asked if it is because promises like free travel for women in state-run RTC buses are being implemented.

If the Congress government, inspired by the welfare rule of former PM Indira Gandhi, faces any trouble, would schemes like free travel continue to be implemented, he asked.