Police discover arms in West Afghanistan

Kabul: Afghanistan police authorities have discovered arms and ammunition, including a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG), in western Afghanistan’s Farah province, said a news release of the provincial police office on Monday.

The weaponry includes a piece of AK-47, one stock of RPG, four hand grenades, projectiles and other military equipment were found from a house in Khak-e-Safid district, the news release added. In a similar incident on July 27, the Afghan security forces discovered a mass weapon and ammunition cache in southern Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province, seizing various types of arms along with a large quantity of ammunition.

Acting on a tip-off, the security personnel launched an operation based on intelligence reports in Tirin Kot, the capital of Uruzgan province, and discovered weapons, including six AK-47 rifles, a heavy machine gun, PK machine guns, rocket launchers, and hundreds of hand grenades.

Additionally, a substantial amount of ammunition and military equipment has been seized during the operations. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the case, Xinhua news agency reported. The Afghan interim government has rounded up thousands of arms and a huge quantity of ammunition as part of efforts to stabilise the security situation across the war-ravaged country over the past three-and-a-half years.

On July 24, police discovered some 200 pieces of light and heavy firearms in the eastern Afghanistan Paktia province, reported the state-run Radio and Television of Afghanistan (RTA). The weaponry, according to the state-owned media outlet, includes 97 pieces of Kalashnikovs, seven pieces of the M16-type assault rifles, 86 stock pistols, seven rocket launchers, and many more types of arms and ammunition.

Without providing more details, the official media outlet citing police added that no one has the right to keep or carry arms illegally. In similar operations, police reported the discovery of arms and ammunition, including an anti-aircraft gun, in Afghanistan’s northern Samangan province. –IANS int/bpd/as