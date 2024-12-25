Police Make Major Drug Seizure, Arrest Peddler with 10 Kgs of Illegal Substance

Jammu & KashmirCrime & Accidents

25 December 2024
Jammu: Police have arrested one drug peddler with 10 kilograms of poppy straw in Sidhra area in the city outskirts.

A spokesman on Wednesday said that on Tuesday night, a police team while conducting routine naka checking at Sidhra Bridge, intercepted a tanker from Nagrota which is going to Narwal.

The driver attempted to evade the checkpoint but was apprehended, he said.

The accused was identified as Kamaljeet Singh, resident of Gole Gujral Ranjitpura, Jammu.

Upon checking, 10 kilograms of poppy straw was recovered from the vehicle while a case under relevant sections was registered at police station Nagrota.

The arrest marks a significant step as police have reiterated their commitment to intensifying the fight against the drug menace and have urged the public to report any suspicious activities to them.

