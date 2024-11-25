Police Team Visits Ram Gopal Varma’s Hyderabad Residence Over Derogatory Social Media Posts

Hyderabad: A team of Andhra Pradesh Police visited the residence of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in Hyderabad on Monday after he failed to appear before them for questioning in connection with a case related to derogatory social media posts about Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family members. The officials from Ongole Rural Police reached Varma’s house, but the filmmaker was reportedly not at home, as he had left for Coimbatore.

Varma, who is known for his controversial statements and films, had been summoned by the police to answer questions about remarks he allegedly made against CM Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and other prominent figures from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The case stems from allegations that Varma tarnished the reputation of these political leaders during promotional activities for his film Vyuham in late 2023. The filmmaker had reportedly posted offensive content on his social media accounts, leading to a formal complaint by TDP leader Ramalingam.

In response to the complaint, the Ongole Rural Police registered a case against Varma on November 11. The charges against him include violations under the BNS Act (Section 336(4) and Section 353(2)) and the IT Act (Section 67), which deals with the transmission of obscene content over the internet.

On November 13, the police had issued a notice for Varma to appear before the investigation officer at the Maddipadu police station, but he failed to comply. Last week, Varma had requested a delay of four days to appear for questioning, which was not granted. Additionally, Varma sought interim relief from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, asking for exemption from appearing before the police. However, the court declined to provide relief, stating that the matter could not be treated like a bail petition. The court also instructed Varma to file a bail application if he faced the threat of arrest.

As the police team continues their efforts to question the filmmaker, it is expected that Varma may soon face further legal consequences. The case has drawn attention due to the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and the ongoing political tension in the state.