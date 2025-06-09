Political Buzz in Delhi: Revanth Reddy Visits to Finalize Minister Posts and Congress Team

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has left for New Delhi on a crucial political visit aimed at holding strategic meetings with senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders. The visit comes in the wake of the recent Cabinet expansion in the state and is seen as a pivotal step in addressing both administrative and party-related matters.

Focus on Finalizing Cabinet Portfolios

One of the key agendas for the CM’s Delhi trip is to finalize the allocation of portfolios for the newly inducted ministers in the Telangana Cabinet. The recent expansion left several portfolios unassigned, and discussions with AICC leadership are expected to bring clarity on the distribution of key departments.

Discontent Among MLAs to Be Addressed

The Chief Minister is also expected to address the growing concerns of Congress MLAs who were not included in the Cabinet reshuffle. Several party legislators have expressed dissatisfaction over being overlooked despite their loyalty and performance in the recent Assembly elections.

TPCC Restructuring on the Agenda

Revanth Reddy’s Delhi visit also aims to expedite the formation of a new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) team. He is pushing for the swift appointment of working presidents, vice presidents, and executive committee members to strengthen the party’s grassroots structure ahead of the local body elections.

Preparation for Local Body Elections

With local body elections around the corner, the Congress is keen to project a united and well-prepared front. The restructuring of the TPCC is being prioritized to energize the party cadre and improve its electoral prospects in the panchayat and municipal elections.

High-Level Strategy Meetings Expected

During his Delhi visit, Revanth Reddy is scheduled to meet with top Congress leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi. The meetings are expected to shape the future strategy of the Congress party in Telangana.