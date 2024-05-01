Prajwal Revanna Expected to Return on Friday, SIT to Take Him into Custody

Bengaluru: In the ongoing investigation into the obscene video case involving sitting JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is gearing up to apprehend him upon his arrival at the Bengaluru International Airport, according to reliable sources.

Reports indicate that Prajwal Revanna has scheduled his return to Bengaluru from Frankfurt, Germany, with a planned arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport on May 3 late evening. It is anticipated that he will present himself before the SIT authorities on May 4, with the likelihood of being intercepted by the team directly at the airport.

Sources reveal that Prajwal Revanna has been served a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), mandating his appearance before the authorities within 24 hours.

Responding to remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the perceived inaction of the Siddaramaiah government in the case, state Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara emphasized the importance of adhering to legal procedures in making arrests.

Parameshwara stated, “Arrests cannot be made arbitrarily. Various factors such as evidence, complaint details, applicable sections, and bail provisions must be meticulously considered.”

Addressing concerns about Prajwal Revanna’s foreign location, Parameshwara affirmed the SIT’s proactive measures, asserting, “The SIT has already issued notices, and steps will be taken to ensure compliance. Cooperation from the Central government may be sought if necessary.”

The SIT, which commenced its inquiry into the case, issued notices to both Prajwal Revanna and his father, JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna, who is implicated as the second accused in one of the sexual harassment cases filed by their maid.

Earlier this week, the JD(S) took disciplinary action by suspending Prajwal Revanna, the incumbent MP and Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan, following the formation of the SIT by the Karnataka Congress government to investigate allegations against him.

Both Prajwal Revanna and H.D. Revanna have been directed to appear before Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar within the specified timeframe.

Stay tuned for further updates as this developing story unfolds.